Archaeologists Discover Remains of New Humanoid Species in Ireland


Tales From Out There

Sep 9, 2021

The specimens measuring between 47 and 61 centimeters are presumably from an entirely new species of humanoid, distinct from modern humans, which would have survived until the 12th or 13th century AD.

One thought on “Archaeologists Discover Remains of New Humanoid Species in Ireland

  1. Well, I’ll just say I’m delighted by this. Always have loved Leprechauns and other little, mischievous ones. Ever see any out of the corner of your eye? Yeah, I know The Pot of Gold is The Bill of Rights, just once in a while have to have a bit of fun getting there. Even war can take a breath every now and then.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*