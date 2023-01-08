The specimens measuring between 47 and 61 centimeters are presumably from an entirely new species of humanoid, distinct from modern humans, which would have survived until the 12th or 13th century AD.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
The specimens measuring between 47 and 61 centimeters are presumably from an entirely new species of humanoid, distinct from modern humans, which would have survived until the 12th or 13th century AD.
One thought on “Archaeologists Discover Remains of New Humanoid Species in Ireland”
Well, I’ll just say I’m delighted by this. Always have loved Leprechauns and other little, mischievous ones. Ever see any out of the corner of your eye? Yeah, I know The Pot of Gold is The Bill of Rights, just once in a while have to have a bit of fun getting there. Even war can take a breath every now and then.
.