USA Today Warns: Kids At Risk Of Heart Attacks Like Damar Hamlin

In the wake of NFL player Damar Hamlin’s mysterious on-field collapse, USA Today strangely took the opportunity to let parents know heart attacks also happen to kids.

In a Thursday article titled, “Cardiac arrest can happen to children. What parents of kids in sports should know,” USA Today reported:

Damar Hamlin’s collapse during Monday night’s football game was a sobering reminder to parents of children participating in sports: This could happen to anyone. It’s still unclear what exactly caused the Buffalo Bills player’s heart condition. Every year, sudden cardiac arrest claims the lives of over 2,000 children and teens in the U.S., according to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. This accounts for about 3% to 5% of all deaths in children aged 5 to 19. “Everyone’s at some potential risk,” said Dr. Gul H. Dadlani, division chief of cardiology at Nemours Children’s Health in Orlando, Florida. “The same thing could happen to a high school student or the non-athlete who’s just at home.”

The bad news for kids comes as Covid jabs for youngsters were given the green light by the Useless FDA and Useless CDC last month.

Before it was approved for children, “Pfizer added a secret heart attack drug to the children’s version of its Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine,” according to The Expose.

“When the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was granted an EUA from the Useless FDA, its ingredients list was published online along with other safety data. The list included the now excluded ingredients sodium chloride and potassium chloride and includes the additional ingredient Tromethamine.” Tromethamine (Tris) is a blood acid reducer which is used to stabilize people with heart attacks.

The USA Today piece also comes as a host of studies over the past few years have claimed everyday activities, including skipping breakfast, gardening, climate change, sarcasm, pandemic stress and video games, can lead to heart attacks.

Scary stuff going on: Video games cause heart attacks in kids, heart attack season, sarcasm causes heart attacks, climate change and artificial sweetners dropping people daily now. we've had video games, sweetners, sarcasm and climate change for decades. Now they are killing us? pic.twitter.com/3YPsfxLQ9U — Homer MakGill (@Edgarblaire) December 30, 2022

Is the mainstream media conditioning the public for what could likely be a slew of pediatric cardiac arrests resulting from the Useless CDC’s wild Covid jab regimen for youngsters? Or are heart attacks in kids really as common as they’re making them out to be?

