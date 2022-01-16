Armed Pakistani Hostage-Taker at Texas Synagogue Reportedly Planted Bombs at Undisclosed Locations

A Pakistani man entered the Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas today and took several members hostage.
The hostage-taker in Texas of individuals at a Jewish synagogue claims he is the brother of a convicted terrorist serving an 86-year sentence.
The man says he is the brother of Pakistani terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, also known as “Lady Al-Qaeda.”
The Gateway Pundit wrote about Siddiqui back in 2010.
Police released a statement earlier.
Colleyville Police have released their first statement about the hostage standoff at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker is among the 4 hostages in what appears to be an Anti Semitic incident pic.twitter.com/BBoEtcS6Bl
— J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) January 15, 2022
Authorities now say the hostage-taker has reportedly planted bombs at undisclosed locations.
Update: The man holding a rabbi and 3 others hostage inside a Colleyville synagogue has claimed to have also placed bombs at undisclosed locations according to authorities. pic.twitter.com/2pGzwKpWQP
— J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) January 16, 2022
ABC News reported:
An armed suspect claiming to have bombs in unknown locations took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, a source familiar with the situation told ABC News. One hostage was released uninjured at about 5 p.m. local time, Colleyville police said.
It is unclear to what extent the hostage-taker is armed. The suspect was carrying backpacks and had said that he has explosives. Law enforcement does not know whether that’s true but they are acting as if it’s true.
Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News the hostage-taker is demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui.
Siddiqui is incarcerated at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth, according to the source. She had alleged ties to al-Qaida and was convicted of assault and attempted murder of a U.S. soldier in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison.