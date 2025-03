🚨Australian Federal Police confirm the caravan tied to a suspected ‘antisemitic terror attack’ was a false flag, with “organised crime gangs using antisemitism to provoke a specific law enforcement reaction.”

Regardless, these staged attacks have already had a chilling effect… pic.twitter.com/33fU5uL2P7

— Australians vs. The Agenda (@ausvstheagenda) March 10, 2025