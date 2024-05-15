🇺🇸🇺🇦 Before going to cover “Rockin In the Free World” by Neil Young at a Kiev bar, Antony Blinken earlier today announced Ukraine will never have an election again https://t.co/tRwsSubuuU pic.twitter.com/cIWz0UvDh1
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) May 14, 2024
One thought on “Before going to cover “Rockin In the Free World” by Neil Young at a Kiev bar, Antony Blinken earlier today announced Ukraine will never have an election again”
I saw this headline yesterday:
“Blinken: US will seize Russian assets to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine”
In this particular conflict (Russia/Ukraine) I am not able to see it as two separate sides. I mean there are little theaters/conflicts that seem to point to competing nations, but bigger picture suggests they’re all invested in global control by the less than 1% who seek to remain at the top by owning everything and all, including us. There may be some so-called leaders not fully on-board with this objective but they won’t last long if they offer any opposition, or any show of conscience. So Hava Nagila and carry on.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQJTo3SsHW8
American Nationals, so much hope hinges on our resistance to and confrontation of this nightmare.
