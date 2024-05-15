By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice
Russia’s foreign minister has declared that his country is prepared if the West wants to fight for Ukraine on the battlefield.
Sergey Lavrov said: “It’s their right – if they want it to be on the battlefield, it will be on the battlefield”
Lavrov, who has served two decades as foreign minister, said Russia would be ready to meet Western troops on the battlefield during a hearing for his re-nomination to his post in Putin’s new government.
The Mail Online reports: His statement comes months after French President Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out the possibility that Western troops could one day be sent to Ukraine, and weeks ago said he could send troops if Russian forces break through the front lines.
Vladimir Putin earlier this year warned deploying NATO troops into Ukraine could lead to World War Three.
The Kremlin has also said any Western equipment used by Kyiv to attack across the border will be seen as a legitimate target, even if it is based in a third country – further raising fears of a direct clash between NATO and Russia.
Lavrov made the warning as Sweden‘s Prime Minister said he would be willing to host Western nuclear weapons should war break out.
Leaked German documents have also suggested Berlin may be planning to introduce mandatory military service for men and women aged 18.
The war of words between Moscow and the West dialled up as Russian troops pummelled 30 towns in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region after launching a surprise ground offensive over the border last week.
Russia’s gains have been costly, however, with Ukraine claiming that Sunday saw 1,740 of Putin’s troops killed or injured in the fighting – a record daily loss in the war.
One thought on “Russia Is Ready For Direct Conflict If West Wants To Fight For Ukraine”
Israel and US want control of Ukraine to cut off trade routes that supply Russian oil to Europe. They have already blown up the Nord Stream Pipeline supplying Russian oil to Europe, and taken control of all of Syria’s oil. They want their own economic corridor linking India, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Europe. They have already blown up Lebanon’s port and they blow up Syria’s port on a regular basis, so the only operational port in the Mediterranean belongs to Israel. Now, they are genociding the Palestinians for monopoly of the huge oil reserve off the coast of Syria, Lebanon and Palestine. That Ukraine war is about US and Israel monopoly over all oil trade to European markets. China, Russia and Syria have joined forces for trade of their goods along the Silk Road they are building, which excludes US and Israel and supplies Iranian oil to Europe. The war in Ukraine and the genocide in Palestine are about choking off trade between Europe and the resistance axis and the global south, which is doing its level best to expel the western colonizers from the region. It’s do or die for both sides.