Russia Is Ready For Direct Conflict If West Wants To Fight For Ukraine

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

Russia’s foreign minister has declared that his country is prepared if the West wants to fight for Ukraine on the battlefield.

Sergey Lavrov said: “It’s their right – if they want it to be on the battlefield, it will be on the battlefield”

Lavrov, who has served two decades as foreign minister, said Russia would be ready to meet Western troops on the battlefield during a hearing for his re-nomination to his post in Putin’s new government.

The Mail Online reports: His statement comes months after French President Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out the possibility that Western troops could one day be sent to Ukraine, and weeks ago said he could send troops if Russian forces break through the front lines.

Vladimir Putin earlier this year warned deploying NATO troops into Ukraine could lead to World War Three.

The Kremlin has also said any Western equipment used by Kyiv to attack across the border will be seen as a legitimate target, even if it is based in a third country – further raising fears of a direct clash between NATO and Russia.

Lavrov made the warning as Sweden‘s Prime Minister said he would be willing to host Western nuclear weapons should war break out.

Leaked German documents have also suggested Berlin may be planning to introduce mandatory military service for men and women aged 18.

The war of words between Moscow and the West dialled up as Russian troops pummelled 30 towns in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region after launching a surprise ground offensive over the border last week.

Russia’s gains have been costly, however, with Ukraine claiming that Sunday saw 1,740 of Putin’s troops killed or injured in the fighting – a record daily loss in the war.