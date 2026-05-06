Ben Shapiro: Trump Should ‘Just Blow Up Kharg Island’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Ben Shapiro on Tuesday urged President Trump to “just blow up Kharg Island,” insisting it’s the “easiest move for the United States to make right now.”

As I noted above, Shapiro told the Chabad Palm Beach Gardens synagogue in a video released last week that it will be a “disaster” if Trump doesn’t “pull the trigger” and unleash our “massive arsenal” against Iran.

The issue with “blowing up Kharg Island” is that Iran has said they’ll respond to such an attack by blowing up oil infrastructure throughout the Gulf and plunging the world into a global depression.

That’s fine with Shapiro, of course, because he wants the US to spend its remaining capital on fighting Israel’s wars to our dying last breath.

As I highlighted in a clip from his show I shared on March 26:

Ben Shapiro—after telling his audience for months that bombing Iran wouldn’t lead to a wider war, and then claiming the war was just going to be a quick bombing campaign—is now telling Americans to prepare for a long war. “There is no way to extricate ourselves from this situation right now.” Americans only got “tired” of Vietnam after 50,000 troops died, he says. “Our” military members are “heroes” because they’re willing to “sacrifice” their lives “for a greater good”—a future world where “energy will become cheap again because the Strait of Hormuz will be free again.”

If America won’t exist to serve Israel, I guess America has no right to exist at all.