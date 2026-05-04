They're proposing 20 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million dollars for Americans who boycott Israel pic.twitter.com/3lWgaJZ31E
— illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) May 4, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
They're proposing 20 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million dollars for Americans who boycott Israel pic.twitter.com/3lWgaJZ31E
— illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) May 4, 2026
One thought on “They’re proposing 20 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million dollars for Americans who boycott Israel”
Just another reason for the CBDC. That way, since all transactions are tracked, “they” can find out if you are “boycotting Israel” because you refuse to buy anything from Israel, so they can claim you are boycotting Israel and put you in prison and steal all your assets to “fine” you. Just another part of the beast system.