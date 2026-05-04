🚨 EXTREMELY ALARMING: John Kerry at the WEF just said the quiet part out loud:

"Our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to hammer "disinformation" out of existence…

We need to win the right to govern so we’re free to implement change."

They don’t want to… https://t.co/FwlH1yrTPl pic.twitter.com/KDk2mhwOMe

— Noah B. Price (@TrueOnX) May 3, 2026