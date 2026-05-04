🚨 EXTREMELY ALARMING: John Kerry at the WEF just said the quiet part out loud:
"Our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to hammer "disinformation" out of existence…
We need to win the right to govern so we’re free to implement change."
They don’t want to… https://t.co/FwlH1yrTPl pic.twitter.com/KDk2mhwOMe
— Noah B. Price (@TrueOnX) May 3, 2026
One thought on “John Kerry at the WEF just said the quiet part out loud: “Our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to hammer “disinformation” out of existence… We need to win the right to govern so we’re free to implement change.””
So, Kerry wants to “win the right to govern.” Let’s look at the word “govern.”
govern:
Conduct the policy, actions, and affairs of a state, organization, or people.
Control, influence, or regulate a person, action, or course of events
Origin: Middle English: from Greek kubernan, ‘to steer.’
The 3 words that stand out most for me in that definition are control, regulate, and steer. So in my mind that translate as, he wants to control me, so he can make me into a regular Joe, spineless and compliant, and then steer me into to slavery or unnatural death.
They are so desperate to hang onto power. The Bill of Rights undresses their farce and exposes their false self-empowerment. Would not any leadership grounded in integrity, want happy and fulfilled people, free people? Any not offering this is a traitor to humanity.
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