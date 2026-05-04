The possible next Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, says the U.S. could face another 9/11-style terroist attack unless Americans understand why they must fight wars Israel demands.
He says terrorists could even nuke the United States of America without Israel being an… pic.twitter.com/2a9RdRHchw
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 4, 2026
One thought on “The possible next Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, says the U.S. could face another 9/11-style terrorist attack unless Americans understand why they must fight wars Israel demands.”
Gee thanks for admitting Israel LIHOP-d the US into 9-11…. okay, okay….MIHOP-d….