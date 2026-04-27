In Iraq and Iran, it rains, it rains, and it rains, after the destruction of the expensive U.S. and Israeli radars in the region by Iranian missiles. Climate terrorism does exist, and it is directed by the U.S. and Israel.

One thought on “In Iraq and Iran, it rains, it rains, and it rains, after the destruction of the expensive U.S. and Israeli radars in the region by Iranian missiles. Climate terrorism does exist, and it is directed by the U.S. and Israel.

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