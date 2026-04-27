In Iraq and Iran, it rains, it rains, and it rains, after the destruction of the expensive U.S. and Israeli radars in the region by Iranian missiles. Climate terrorism does exist, and it is directed by the U.S. and Israel.

En Irak e Irán, llueve, llueve y llueve, luego de la destrucción de los costosos radares de EEUU e Israel en la región por parte de los misiles iraníes. El terrorismo climático si existe y lo dirigen EEUU e Israel. pic.twitter.com/14btAuJhhG — Adel El Zabayar (@Zabayar) April 27, 2026 Share this: Print

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