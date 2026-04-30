FUCKING INSANE.
Israeli rabbi Meir Mazuz praises the soldiers who gang-raped Palestinians kidnapped from Gaza.
“You have done nothing wrong” pic.twitter.com/ivJpjVPUU5
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) April 30, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
FUCKING INSANE.
Israeli rabbi Meir Mazuz praises the soldiers who gang-raped Palestinians kidnapped from Gaza.
“You have done nothing wrong” pic.twitter.com/ivJpjVPUU5
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) April 30, 2026
One thought on “Israeli rabbi Meir Mazuz praises the soldiers who gang-raped Palestinians kidnapped from Gaza. “You have done nothing wrong””
Right here in River City…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCa-hImAi6o
.