Israeli rabbi Meir Mazuz praises the soldiers who gang-raped Palestinians kidnapped from Gaza. “You have done nothing wrong”

FUCKING INSANE. Israeli rabbi Meir Mazuz praises the soldiers who gang-raped Palestinians kidnapped from Gaza. “You have done nothing wrong” pic.twitter.com/ivJpjVPUU5 — Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) April 30, 2026 Share this: Print

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