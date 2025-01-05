Biden Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to George Soros, Hillary Clinton and Bill Nye

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Biden on Saturday gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom — America’s highest civilian honor — to George Soros, Hillary Clinton and Bill Nye “The Science Guy.”

Soros’ son Alex accepted the award on behalf of his of his 94-year-old father during a White House ceremony.

From Politico, “Biden bestows final Presidential Medals of Freedom”:

President Joe Biden on Saturday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on 19 recipients — his last opportunity to give out the nation’s highest civilian honor ahead of his upcoming exit from the White House. […] The honorees included former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as the billionaire and Democratic megadonor George Soros and Tim Gill, an entrepreneur who has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Biden also issued posthumous awards to political giants on both sides of the aisle. Recipients included Robert F. Kennedy, a Democratic senator and attorney general who was assassinated in 1968; former Defense Secretary Ashton Baldwin Carter, who served under presidents of both parties and died in 2022; George Romney, a Republican former Michigan governor, Housing and Urban Development secretary and father of former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney who died in 1995; and Fannie Lou Hamer, a civil rights leader and founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party who died in 1977. A handful of cultural giants rounded out the awardees, including the chef and philanthropist José Andrés, U2 frontman Bono, the actors Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington, conservationist Jane Goodall, basketball star Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Bill Nye (the science guy) and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

George Soros spent his whole life constructing elaborate stories about how his activism was motivated by high-minded ideals from Karl Popper about “open societies” and “inclusive democracies” but his son Alex revealed in an interview with New York Times Magazine in 2018 that his real motivation is just Jewish ethnic activism:

Alex told me that for many years, his father had not been eager to advertise his Judaism because “this was something he was almost killed for.” But he had always “identified firstly as a Jew,” and his philanthropy was ultimately an expression of his Jewish identity, in that he felt a solidarity with other minority groups and also because he recognized that a Jew could only truly be safe in a world in which all minorities were protected. Explaining his father’s motives, he said, “The reason you fight for an open society is because that’s the only society that you can live in, as a Jew — unless you become a nationalist and only fight for your own rights in your own state.”

Here’s the full Presidential Medal of Freedom event:

As noted above, Bill Nye “The Science Guy” — who last made headlines in 2017 for his show’s “Sex Junk” music video that praised drag queens and talked about how “sexuality is a spectrum” — was also awarded the Medal of Freedom.

Though Biden is rightly being panned for his pick of medal recipients, Trump also made a mockery of the award during his time in office by awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sheldon Adelson’s wife Miriam (after they gave him tens of millions of dollars for his presidential campaign).

Trump sparked controversy for joking last year at an event with Miriam Adelson that the Medal of Freedom was “equivalent” and perhaps “much better” than the Medal of Honor.

“It’s actually much better because everyone gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, they’re soldiers. They’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets or they are dead. She [Miriam Adelson] gets it and she’s a healthy, beautiful woman. And they’re rated equal, but she got the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump said.