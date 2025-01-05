Jeffery Sachs goes into more detail about how Barack Obama commanded The CIA to overthrow the Syrian Government and American Media covered for him

By Wall Street Apes

He says reporters are “lying through their teeth” when they blame Russia, it was Obama 4 years BEFORE Russia intervened

Says what Obama did is not Democracy

“Reporters who are lying through their teeth or ignorant beyond imagining that oh the war in Syria yes Russia intervened in Syria well do you know that the that Obama tasks the CIA to overthrow the Syrian government starting four years before Russia intervened”

“How many times did the New York Times report on Operation Timber Sycamore, which was the presidential order to the CIA to overthrow Bashar al-Assad three times in 10 years? This is not democracy.”

If The CIA is overthrowing governments overseas, then they 100% do it here in America

