🇺🇸 Biden is preparing 2,000 US troops for a potential deployment to Israel.

🇺🇸 Biden officials confirmed 2,500 Marines are already en-route to the region.

🇮🇱 As an American patriot, I do not support sending our brave young men into the middle of another proxy war! pic.twitter.com/BEa6e0zChY

— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 16, 2023