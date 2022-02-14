Biden Mocks “Personal Freedom” When Asked What His Message is For Americans Who Are Burnt Out by Covid Mandates

Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one interview with NBC’s Lester Holt to discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions, Covid mandates, skyrocketing inflation and his upcoming Supreme Court nomination.

Biden struggled throughout the entire interview.

“What’s your message to people who want desperately for [Covid] to be over and to be able to resume the lives they remember?” Lester Holt asked Joe Biden.

Biden mocked Americans who believe in personal freedoms.

“If your exercising personal freedom puts someone else in jeopardy, their health in jeopardy, I don’t consider that freedom.” Biden said sarcastically.

Joe Biden made a similar statement in December during an interview to a local news station in Dayton, Ohio.

“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Not the vaccinated, the unvaccinated. That’s the problem,” Biden said. “Everybody talks about freedom about not to have a shot or have a test. Well guess what? How about patriotism? How about you make sure you’re vaccinated, so you do not spread the disease to anyone else.”

Biden continued, “WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL?”

Has a US president ever said anything like this before?

