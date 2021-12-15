Biden says the struggle is no longer about who gets to vote, it’s about “who gets to count the vote” pic.twitter.com/riZ0GFqsGf
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 15, 2021
Posted: December 15, 2021
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Biden says the struggle is no longer about who gets to vote, it’s about “who gets to count the vote” pic.twitter.com/riZ0GFqsGf
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 15, 2021
5 thoughts on “Biden says the struggle is no longer about who gets to vote, it’s about “who gets to count the vote””
Quote from his hero?
F-Y, POOPY PANTS!
its always been who counts the votes..no other way to explain the past 100+ years of stupid
Which is why I do not vote. And will the next chant by the “Let’s Go Brandon” crowd be “Let’s Go Stalin”?
Wow. So Biden is Stalin reincarnated. Now it all makes sense when he told us he joined the Senate 120 years ago.
🙂
.