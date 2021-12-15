December 12th, 2021.
An oldie but a goodie, and still very apt when it comes to vaccine passports. Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab has nothing on this mum.
One thought on “Mum Denounces Social Media On Her Children”
Just need to replace those devices with politicians and globalist corporate scum now everywhere & this sh*t would start to get fixed!