Biden Signs Executive Order Forcing Big Tech to Program Marxist Ideology into AI

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Democrat President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday that forces Big Tech companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) to program radical Marxist ideology into their products.

The White House announced the order earlier this week, claiming it seeks to regulate the emerging AI industry.

However, buried in the fine print of Biden’s executive order is a provision that stipulates that AI must help to advance the leftist agenda.

Biden’s order mandates that AI must be programmed with a foundation based on “equity.” Not to be confused with “equality,” the Left’s “equity” agenda is based on cultural Marxism.

Whereas “equality” teaches that everybody should be treated equally, no matter their race or sex, “equity” asserts that people should be treated differently depending on their skin color, “gender identity,” or mental state.

Under the “equity” ideology, for example, a transgender would be given advantages, such as securing a college scholarship or being offered a job, over a normal person.

The White House says it will send out guidance to landlords, federal contractors, federal benefits programs, and others to reduce the possibility of racial and other biases in their use of AI.

There will also be enforcement of the new laws with prosecutions for those who fail to comply.

The White House fact sheet on the executive order states that there will be “training, technical assistance, and coordination between the Department of Justice and Federal civil rights offices on best practices for investigating and prosecuting civil rights violations related to AI.”

TRENDING: WEF Boasts BILLIONS of Humans Will Soon Be Replaced With AI Hybrids

Additionally, the use of AI in the criminal justice system will be a top priority.

The Biden administration plans to develop “best practices on the use of AI in sentencing, parole, and probation, pretrial release and detention, risk assessments, surveillance, crime forecasting and predictive policing, and forensic analysis.”

The unspoken fear is that AI will be allowed to analyze certain types of data, such as criminal records and credit ratings, which might result in unequal outcomes for certain groups.

If AI is used to approve mortgage applications, for example, a person could be more like to get approved if they’re “non-binary” and a racial minority, while a straight white man could struggle.

The executive order also contains a number of other priorities.

It will require AI companies to use watermarks so that people can distinguish between AI-generated content (particularly images and videos) and non-AI-generated content.

It also involves the government in AI safety testing.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology will establish standards for safety-testing new AI systems.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will establish an “AI Safety and Security Board” to ensure critical infrastructure sectors meet those safety standards.

The involvement of DHS in the regulation of AI may alarm online freedom campaigners, however.

The agency’s central role in the censorship and targeting of Americans undoubtedly raises red flags.

DHS sub-agencies have in the past used a cybersecurity pretext to take a leading role in censoring “disinformation,” and created guides for “deradicalizing” conservative Americans.