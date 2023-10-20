Biden to ask Congress for $60 billion for Ukraine, $10 billion for Israel, $30 billion for Taiwan and southern border

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

President Joe Biden is slated to ask Congress to approve a fresh request for military aid to the tune of $100 billion.

The funds are expected to go towards assisting Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan as they attempt to stave off aggression from Hamas, Russia, and China, respectively, as well as the United States’ southern border, across which an unprecedented number of illegal immigrants continue to travel.

According to Politico, sources familiar with the request noted that the largest cut, $60 billion, would be sent to Ukraine, with Israel receiving the second most, at $10 billion. It has not yet been revealed exactly how much each will go towards safeguarding Taiwan and the southern border.

The full details of the aid package are expected to be ironed out by the end of the day on Thursday, and will be presented to Congress Friday morning.

The move comes following a classified briefing on Wednesday, in which members of the US Senate were informed of Israel’s defense needs following Biden’s visit to the nation.

While it could take weeks to pass the package, Sen. Chuck Schumer said he and his colleagues would “spring into action and move it as soon as we can.” He cited Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said the beneficiaries of the aid “need those funds yesterday.”

In 2022, the US provided $3.3 billion in foreign assistance to Israel, bringing the total amount of funding since the Jewish nation’s inception to $317 billion. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Congress has approved $133 billion in military and economic aid to the war-torn country.

While the US has been, by far, the greatest provider of financial support to both Israel and Ukraine, many members of Congress have voiced their disapproval of seeing that continue, with Democrats opposing funding the former, and Republicans, the latter.