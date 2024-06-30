Bill Ackman Says His Friends Will Be Working in Trump’s Administration

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Democrat billionaire Bill Ackman, a committed Zionist and open borders globalist who claims to have shifted all his views on a dime in the wake of October 7, endorsed Donald Trump fully on Thursday night after the debate and said his friends will be working inside his administration.

“This is bad news for America,” Brett MacDonald warned on Twitter. “This man is not your friend and his friends are not your friends.”

MacDonald highlighted Ackman’s tweet and shared additional screenshots showing Ackman’s positions:

In the wake of October 7, Ackman led the charge demanding the presidents of Harvard and other Ivy League schools resign for not silencing criticism of Israel on their campuses.

Ackman, a stalwart supporter of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, also turned on DEI after noticing that Jews were being treated as White people and seeing how PoCs were overwhelmingly anti-Israel.

The Washington Post reported in May that leaked chatlogs revealed Ackman was one of a dozen Jewish billionaires who were part of a private WhatsApp groupchat that worked secretly in concert with the Israeli government and pushed New York City Mayor Eric Adams to crackdown on pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University.

Axios reported in May that Zionist billionaires ranging from Miriam Adelson to Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and activist investor Nelson Peltz decided to stop withholding their donations and support Trump.

The same month, Adelson pledged to donate some $100 million allegedly in exchange for Trump supporting Israel annexing the West Bank and Trump told a group of wealthy Jewish donors during a private fundraiser that he would crush pro-Palestine protests and expel student demonstrators from the United States.

A month later, Trump gave an interview to Sean Hannity where he said Israel needs to “finish the job” in Gaza and pledged to restore the Israel Lobby’s power over Congress if elected.

If you thought Trump’s staffing was bad during his first term, just wait to see what he has in store for his second term!