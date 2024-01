Bill Gates smirks, smiles and stutters his way through an interview, after being accused of meeting with Jeffrey Epstein on multiple occasions, finishing up with a very bizarre statement.

"He's dead, so, you know, in general you always have to be careful."#EpsteinClientList… pic.twitter.com/OpOu2B9u9S

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 2, 2024