Reports of ‘possible explosion’ on Roosevelt Island unfounded

By Michael Stallone – Fox 5 NY

FDNY officials said Tuesday morning reports of a “building shaking and explosion” on New York City’s Roosevelt Island in the East River were unfounded.

Calls were received just before 6 a.m. for the reports at 580 Main St., which is just south of Roosevelt Island Bridge & Tram.

SkyFOX was over the scene, which showed several emergency response vehicles.

Several tweets across the social media platform “X” reported people saying they were awoken by a loud noise, and that they felt their buildings shaking.

Several emergency response vehicles were seen on Roosevelt Island.

No injuries or outages were reported.

The official cause of the response was unknown at the time.