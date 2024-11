🇮🇱 BREAKING 🧯Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert:

“The REAL enemy that we have is not Iran…is not Hezbollah….Is not Hamas”

"The real enemy is from the within, the messianic, crazy, extreme groups of Israelis…The government…Netanyahu"

