Breaking: A trans Antifa militant assaulted a volunteer at the TPUSA Riley Gaines event. The militant suspect threw a bag of feces at the victim. Tension has drastically increased. Antifa is now posted up in front of the event venue.

Breaking: A trans Antifa militant assaulted a volunteer at the TPUSA @Riley_Gaines_ event. The militant suspect threw a bag of feces at the victim. Tension has drastically increased. Antifa is now posted up in front of the event venue. pic.twitter.com/CCd2zMNRcE — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 7, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet