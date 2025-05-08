OMG reveals video with top advisor claiming Prince Andrew ‘was fucking underage girls’

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

The latest undercover video from O’Keefe Media Group featured British royal family advisor John Bryan claiming that Prince Andrew “was f*cking underage girls” and had close ties to infamous financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

James O’Keefe explained that two weeks after Prince Andrew’s interview with the BBC, in which he denied knowing Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, Bryan said he was brought to Andrew’s private residence to provide “crisis” management. Bryan said at the time that Prince Andrew was “distressed” and “struggling to focus.” Bryan reportedly constructed a five-page PR strategy for Prince Andrew, advising that he show empathy for Epstein’s victims publicly. In a 2022 interview, Bryan said he believed Prince Andrew was innocent.

Bryan said that Prince Andrew had “lied” to him, and when asked what he was lied to about, Bryan responded, “I knew he [Prince Andrew] saw him [Jeffrey Epstein],” said Bryan, “But he lied to me that he was such a close friend. I was so pissed.”

“And then I did a big thing in the Daily Mail saying that I believed Andrew,” he said, “And then I found out he was lying. I was so pissed.” When pressed by the undercover OMG journalist to say what Prince Andrew had lied about, Bryan responded, “that he [Prince Andrew] was f*cking underage girls. That’s not cool.”

Bryan said that Princess Diana was “one of my best friends” and he and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, “sort of fell in love” and were together for “like five or seven years.”

“And I raised her two little children. They’re so cute,” he said, referring to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. “I raised those kids. Day-to-day raising. I was father to those kids.”

He said he had a “civilized” relationship with Prince Andrew, who would have dinner at Bryan’s house “to see his kids.”

At the end of the video, O’Keefe referenced the Project Veritas logo on the wall behind him alongside his O’Keefe Media Group logo, saying there would be more info to come next week, prompting speculation on social media. O’Keefe founded Project Veritas and served as head of the group until February 2023. In August 2024, he launched a countersuit against the group he founded for defamation and breach of contract.