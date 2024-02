BREAKING: HUMANITARIAN AID MASSACRE AERIAL SCENES



Observe how they were gathered together for humanitarian aid, only to be

targeted and shot by the Israeli army.

This wasn’t aerial bombardment but rather ground-level assassination.

104 killed. pic.twitter.com/oKKTKrYB21

— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) February 29, 2024