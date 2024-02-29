Top Doctor Testifies: “Unvaxxed Children Much Healthier Than Vaxxed”

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Children who didn’t receive the COVID mRNA injections are healthier than their vaccinated counterparts, a top doctor told a Senate briefing.

Speaking at a roundtable meeting on vaccine injury coverups hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) this week, Simpson University biology professor Dr. Brian Hooker explained how research shows children who follow the FDA’s recommended vaccine schedule have a much higher risk of experiencing adverse health affects.

Infowars.com reports: “Independent researchers have assessed the outcomes of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children,” Dr. Hooker declared, adding, “This demonstrates that vaccinated children were at least twice as likely to be diagnosed with developmental delays, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders.“

Graphs presented by Dr. Hooker depict vaccinated children studied had higher incidences of developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders.

“The likelihood of an asthma diagnosis among the vaccinated group was 4.5 times higher than the unvaccinated group,” Dr. Hooker said.

“For each of the autoimmune neurodevelopmental and other disorders considered, the unvaccinated group fares much better with incidence rates between 4 and 20 times lower than their vaccinated counterparts.”

Meanwhile, another chart based on data from a separate study showed vaccinated children also have higher rates of food allergies, ADHD, speech disorders and autism diagnoses.

Dr. Hooker’s statement is just one of several powerful testimonies recorded at Sen. Johnson’s hearing Monday, where a top epidemiologist at Yale University also explained both the COVID-19 virus and COVID vaccines were exploited by the bioweapons industry.

Yale Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology Dr. Harvey Risch explained the Covid-19 virus’s origins had to be covered up by the bioweapons industry because…

“Once the general public understood the reckless and cavalier behavior of this industry that had operated under a false and misrepresented pretense of vaccine development that has never been successfully commercially realized it would then clamor to shut down the industry. And so the suppression of knowledge of the industry’s reckless involvement in the Wuhan leak is an obvious cover-up, and we have proof of that cover-up…”

Watch the full roundtable discussion below: