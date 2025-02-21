BREAKING: Mitch McConnell will not seek reelection in 2026

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Thursday announced that he will not be seeking reelection when his term ends in 2026.

Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell said, “I’ve never liked calling too much attention to today’s date, February 20, but I figured my birthday would be as good a day as any to share with our colleagues a decision I made last year. During my time in the Senate, I’ve only really answered to two constituencies: the Republican Conference and the people of Kentucky. Over the years, the first group trusted me to coordinate campaigns, to count votes, to steer committees, to take the majority, and on nine occasions, to lead our conference. Serving as the Republican leader was a rare and yes, rather specific, childhood dream, and just about a year ago, I thanked my colleagues for their confidence which allowed me to fulfill it.”

“”To the distinguished members of this body I’ve had the privilege to lead, and I remain deeply, deeply grateful. Today, however, it’s appropriate for me to speak about an even deeper allegiance and even longer-standing gratitude. Seven times, my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate. Every day in between I’ve been humbled by the trust they’ve placed in me to do their business here. Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last.”

McConnell was first elected in 1984 and was the longest-serving Senate party leader in US history, per the Associated Press. He will serve out the remainder of his term, which will end in January 2027.