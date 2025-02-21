Meet Jewish Billionaire and CEO of Palantir, Alex Karp..🇮🇱

Today he cashed in $1.1B in stock which was made from the deaths of over 15,000 Palestinian children.

This is what he had to say to investors, this man is pure evil. pic.twitter.com/sbVdX9raZ2

— Pelham (@Resist_05) February 20, 2025