BREAKING: Possible gas explosion strikes Ohio Chase Bank building

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

A Chase Bank building saw major damage after a possible gas leak and explosion in Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday. One person was found dead on the scene and seven people were hospitalized with one in critical condition as a result of the explosion. One individual was reported as missing.

The Youngstown Fire Department posted in a press release, “Please AVOID downtown Youngstown. Major explosion from possible natural gas leak with injuries.”

“47 Central Square. Reported underground gas explosion with multiple victims trapped. Requesting 2nd alarm requested. EMS requested. Triage at International Towers,” an affiliated page to the department stated.

WKYC reported that one 27-year-old male was found dead after initial reports, one was person determined to be missing, and seven people were hospitalized with one in critical condition after the explosion.

“My team and I are monitoring the ongoing situation following the explosion in downtown Youngstown. While we wait to find out more, we thank the firefighters, police, and medical personnel who arrived on the scene quickly & are actively working to keep everyone in the area safe,” US Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said in a statement.

The Chase Bank sits at the bottom of a 13-story building. Other buildings around the Chase Bank have been evacuated as a safety precaution. A spokesman for Enbridge Gas Ohio put out a statement after the incident, “On Tuesday, May 28 at 2:51 pm, Enbridge Gas Ohio crews were called to respond to a reported explosion in downtown Youngstown. Public safety is our top priority, and we are onsite and working closely with local emergency responders to contain the area and have shut off gas to the entire block as a safety precaution.”

“The cause is not known at this time. An investigation will be led by the State Fire Marshal’s office, and we will assist in any way we can. This process can take time. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this event,” it added.