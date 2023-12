BREAKING: Republican Ohio Governor @GovMikeDeWine has VETOED the SAFE (Save Adolescents from Experimentation) Act, the bill that would have banned child sex changes as well as keep males out of girls’ sports.

🚨BREAKING: Republican Ohio Governor @GovMikeDeWine has VETOED the SAFE (Save Adolescents from Experimentation) Act, the bill that would have banned child sex changes as well as keep males out of girls’ sports. Pathetic COWARD. What an absolute disgrace. pic.twitter.com/fxQG2Wy74P — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) December 29, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet