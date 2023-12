How did a not very bright thug like Nancy Pelosi get rich in the stock market? Because the system is rigged. Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street, explains.

Ep. 58 How did a not very bright thug like Nancy Pelosi get rich in the stock market? Because the system is rigged. Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street, explains. pic.twitter.com/rZbkKc5bzD — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 29, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet