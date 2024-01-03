BREAKING: Speculation Runs Wild As Court Suddenly Pulls The Plug On Release Of Epstein List

By Kyle Becker – Trending Political News

The Jeffrey Epstein list was set to be made public on Tuesday. However, the court has reportedly delayed the full release. The court’s announcement about the documents was made public.

According to the document, the full list will not be released until at least January 22.

Hundreds of classified court files regarding Epstein, the sex trafficker who hung himself inside a prison cell in 2019, has been reported to assuredly contain renowned names such as Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton.

The “list” includes more than 150 names discovered in court documents, and reveals prominent figures associated with Epstein and his former girlfriend and convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The records were sealed as part of a defamation case filed by one of their accusers, Virginia Giuffre.

These records contain over 150 identities derived from a civil complaint filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in jail last year on sex trafficking and other crimes for assisting Epstein in sexually abusing adolescent females.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska determined that there was no legal reason to keep the names of more than 150 “John and Jane Does” named in the documents hidden.

Their mention in court records does not indicate that they are pedophiles or engaged in illegal activity.

Since Epstein’s arrest on sex trafficking charges in July 2019, a number of high-profile figures have been linked to him, including billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers. According to a Gates representative, the two met solely “for philanthropic purposes, which he regrets.” Summers, through a representative, stated that he “deeply regrets” interacting with Epstein.

The public will have to stay tuned to see the full list release, when and if it comes at some point on or after January 22.