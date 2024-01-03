No Serious Discussions Within Biden Administration About Limiting Military Aid to Israel

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Despite the mass slaughter Israel is committing in Gaza, there are no “serious discussions” within the Biden administration about cutting off Israel or placing any conditions on military aid, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

The report detailed President Biden’s commitment to supporting the Israeli campaign, saying he “has involved himself more intensely in the conflict than almost any other issue in three years in office.”

President Biden has had tense conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has made meager efforts to get Israel to change its tactics but refuses to use any leverage the US has over Israel.

At the same time, Israel recognizes the US is its main backer and doesn’t want to blow off President Biden’s suggestions altogether. Israel has agreed to some steps the US has asked for, including allowing limited aid deliveries into Gaza, which the UN and other aid agencies say is entirely inadequate for the situation as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the enclave are facing famine-like conditions.

The Times report said Israeli officials “recognize that he is the most important ally they have amid rising global criticism and understand that he is the only thing stopping the United Nations from imposing sanctions.” Besides the unconditional military support, the US also provides Israel with political cover and vetoed or worked to water down several resolutions at the UN Security that called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Tuesday that the death toll in Gaza passed 22,000 on Tuesday, a total that includes over 8,000 children. Over 57,000 Palestinians have been wounded, and nearly 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced.

The Biden administration demonstrated its commitment to supporting the Israeli onslaught on Friday by bypassing Congress for a second time since October 7 to get more arms to Israel. The latest deal that was pushed through is for $147.5 million in 155mm artillery shells and related equipment.