BREAKING: Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Pfizer for vaccine efficacy misrepresentation, ‘conspiring to censor the vaccine’s critics’

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on Thursday against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for “unlawfully misrepresenting the effectiveness of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine and attempting to censor public discussion of the product.”

In a press release, the attorney general’s office alleged that Pfizer had, in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, engaged in “false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices by making unsupported claims regarding the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.”

Pfizer stated that the vaccine had possessed a 95 percent efficacy rate, which was “highly misleading.”

“Pfizer’s widespread representation that its vaccine possessed 95% efficacy against infection was highly misleading from day one. That number was only ever legitimate in a solitary, highly technical, and artificial way—it represented a calculation of the so-called ‘relative risk reduction’ for vaccinated individuals in Pfizer’s then-unfinished pivotal clinical trial,” the lawsuit states.

“But FDA publications indicate ‘relative risk reduction’ is a misleading statistic that “unduly influence[s]” consumer choice.”

Pfizer relied on clinical trial data from a span of two months, in which of 17,000 placebo patients, only 162 got the Covid vaccine.

“Based on those numbers, vaccination status had a negligible impact on whether a trial participant contracted COVID-19. The risk of acquiring COVID-19 was so small in the first instance during this short window that Pfizer’s vaccine only fractionally improved a person’s risk of infection.”

The lawsuit noted that some places in late 2021 reported “negative vaccine efficacy,” meaning a greater number of vaccinated people contracted the virus than those who did not, and other places noted increasing Covid rates despite more people being vaccinated.

“How did Pfizer respond when it became apparent that its vaccine was failing and the viability of its cash cow under threat? By intimidating those spreading the truth, and by conspiring to censor the vaccine’s critics. Pfizer labeled as ‘criminals’ those who spread facts about the vaccine. It accused them of spreading “misinformation.” And it coerced social media platforms to silence prominent truth-tellers. Indeed, Pfizer even went so far as to request that social media platforms silence a former FDA director because his comments could “driv[e] news coverage” critical of the vaccine.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.