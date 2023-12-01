"Why do you want to own a cell phone, if you can just lease it? Why shouldn't you lease your refrigerator, or your washing machine, or your dishwasher? Why do you want to own it?"
WEF 'Young Global Leader', Ida Auken, delivers a sales pitch for a future without ownership,… pic.twitter.com/FUxXGy43cI
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) December 1, 2023
One thought on “WEF ‘Young Global Leader’, Ida Auken, delivers a sales pitch for a future without ownership, whereby products, tools and appliances are rented and shared—in what’s known as a “circular economy”—instead of owned outright.”
Regarding an appliance or utility, she keeps asking, “Why do you want to own it?” Well, maybe I want to sell it and make a little cash. She wouldn’t like that. She’d rather have us hooked into a system where every more is calculated.
The whole message behind this is: You’ll be poor and we’ll be rich. It also has a back-drop of: You’ll be tracked, controlled, and if necessary, punished, so be a good little slave and follow orders.
She forget to add that they’ll also OWN anything you cherish or value, including your very own mind and soul. What an awakening awaits her when she realizes the great number of those who have their minds intact, uncorrupted, and are ever ready to protect what’s theirs and fight for it. Freedom is not a good thing to mess with.
.