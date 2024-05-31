BREAKING: Two officers shot, one critically injured after Minneapolis shooting

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Authorities arrived on the scene of an active shooting situation in Minneapolis’s Whittier neighborhood that has resulted in injuries to two police officers and numerous civilians.

Both officers have been transported to a local hospital, with one in critical condition, police sources told KSTP. The city of Minneapolis confirmed that four civilians were injured but did not relay the extent of their injuries. The shooter remains at large.

“The Minneapolis Police Department is responding to an active incident in the area near 22nd and Blaisdell in the Whittier neighborhood. At this time, 4 civilians and 2 MPD officers are reported injured. This continues to be a fluid situation. Please avoid the area,” the department wrote on X.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm at Blaisdell Avenue between West 22nd and West 24th streets. Police have blocked off the scene and asked people to avoid the scene.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots, according to KTSP, with one local resident recanting that she saw people running from a man with a gun after hearing five “loud pops.” Others said they heard dozens of shots.