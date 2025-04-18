BREAKING UPDATE: Florida college gunman identified as 20-year-old son of Leon County sheriff’s deputy

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Police confirmed in a press conference Thursday afternoon that two people have been killed in a shooting at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus and six others were hospitalized. The suspected gunman, who was taken into custody and hospitalized, was identified as the 20-year-old son of a Leon County sheriff’s deputy. The two victims were not students, police said.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner was identified as the shooter and was a member of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Youth Advisory Council. He said that Inker’s mother has been with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for over 18 years.

“Her service to this community has been exceptional. Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons, and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene,” McNeil said.

Tallahassee Police Department Chief Lawrence Revell told reporters that the suspect “invoked his rights not to speak to us.” The weapons used, Revell said, was one that the deputy had previously used, and said that officers frequently are allowed to purchase their prior service weapons. Police believe Ikner acted alone.

A representative of the hospital told NBC News they were “actively receiving patients” and “at this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share. However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected.”

President Donald Trump responded to the news during a Wednesday afternoon Oval Office meeting, telling reporters, “I have been briefed on the Florida State University Tallahassee active shooter… It’s a shame, a horrible thing, horrible that things like this take place.”

The school issued an emergency alert just after noon stating that “an active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union,” and said that people on campus should “continue to seek shelter and await further instructions.”

The FBI, Florida Attorney General’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and other authorities have responded to the scene. A spokesperson for the Tallahassee Police Department said that one person has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

One student who was in Strozier Library at around noon recounted to the Tallahassee Democrat seeing people running. Will Schatz said he began running as well and exited the back of the library at West Call and Dewey streets.

“I could have sworn I saw a cop running after somebody and screaming something when we ran out. Then when I got out, I heard seven to eight gunshots. I’m not sure if that was the shooter shooting or if the cops shot the shooter,” he said, adding that he has seen four students being loaded into ambulances and taken away.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wrote, “Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding.”

An alert issued nearly three hours after the incident began urged people to continue sheltering in place, and said that law enforcement is “Actively clearing rooms on the main campus.”

One student at FSU, McKenzie Heeter, told NBC News that she saw the gunman on campus near the Student Union. “I was leaving the Union with my food. There’s a road next to it and I was walking and this guy pulls up in an orange Hummer, and he gets out with a rifle and shoots in my direction. There were a couple other kids near me. I think he was shooting and he missed. So he goes back into his car and grabs a pistol, then he turns and shoots the lady in front of him. That’s when I just started running.”

She said she heard around 15 rounds be fired and called police at around 11:57 am to report the shooting. She described the shooter as a “normal college dude” wearing khaki shorts and an orange t shirt having light hair.

At 3:17 pm, Florida State University announced that law enforcement has “neutralized the threat” and asked people to avoid the Student Union, Bellamy, HCB Classroom Building, Rovetta A&B, Moore Auditorium, Shaw, Pepper, Hecht House and Carraway, as “they are still considered an active crime scene.”