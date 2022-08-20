Canadian Government Offers Veteran Struggling With PTSD Assisted Suicide Instead of Help

RAIR Foundation

Canadian military veterans are outraged after a Veteran Affairs Canada (VAC) worker offered medically assisted death to a former soldier struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and brain injuries.

The combat veteran never raised the issue, nor was he looking for Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID), and was deeply disturbed by the suggestion.

Watch the following report by Global News:

RAIR Foundation