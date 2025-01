Chief in the occupied Palestinian territories briefed the press on the range of explosive ordnance in Gaza that has killed and injured civilians, and prevented humanitarian activities from taking place safely.

.@UNMAS Chief in the occupied Palestinian territories briefed the press on the range of explosive ordnance in #Gaza that has killed and injured civilians, and prevented humanitarian activities from taking place safely.https://t.co/qfJNOupaaR pic.twitter.com/Em6ZW9UXr3 — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) January 30, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet