Clinton Defends Gaza Genocide: Hamas ‘Force You to Kill Civilians’ to ‘Defend Yourself’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Bill Clinton took to the campaign trail in Michigan on Wednesday to scold Democrats thinking of withholding their votes for Kamala Harris by telling them Israel was “forced” to kill women and children en masse by Hamas.

“I understand why young Palestinian and Arab Americans in Michigan think too many people have died,” Clinton said. I get that, but … Hamas makes sure that they’re shielded by civilians, they’ll force you to kill civilians, if you want to defend yourself.”

Clinton also suggested Jews are entitled to the lands of “Judea and Samaria” — which includes the entire West Bank — because they “were there first.”

“Donald Trump is going around telling Michigan Muslims he’ll end the war, be the peace president, and how pro-Muslim (!) he is,” Mehdi Hasan commented. “Meanwhile, Dems sent Bill Clinton to lecture Michigan Muslims on how it’s all Hamas’s fault that Israel is massacring kids and killing civilians holding white flags. Whether or not they end up losing Michigan, at this point the Dems *deserve* to lose Michigan. Sheesh.”

Harris’ campaign is having a rough week.