Every American Voter Needs to be Aware of This

1st Video: The Prime Minister of Hungary exposes the document proving George Soros is largely behind the global illegal migrant invasion

2nd Video: Judge Joe Brown exposes Kamala Harris is funded and owned by George Soros

If you… pic.twitter.com/bTRt7uRnX7

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 31, 2024