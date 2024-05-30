Confirmed: Israel Used U.S. Bombs to Slaughter Palestinians in Airstrike on Rafah Tent City

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel used bombs manufactured and supplied by America to slaughter displaced Palestinians in a Rafah tent city on Sunday.

The Jewish State’s strike decapitated a small child and burned sleeping families to death.

From The New York Times, “Israel Used U.S.-Made Bombs in Strike That Killed Dozens Near Rafah”:

Munition debris filmed at the strike location the next day was remnants from a GBU-39, a bomb designed and manufactured in the United States, The Times found. U.S. officials have been pushing Israel to use more of this type of bomb, which they say can reduce civilian casualties. The key detail in the weapon debris was the tail actuation system, which controls the fins that guide the GBU-39 to a target, according to Trevor Ball, a former U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal technician, who earlier identified the weapon on X. The weapon’s unique bolt pattern and slot where the folding fins are stowed were clearly visible in the debris, Mr. Ball said. The munition fragments, filmed by Alam Sadeq, a Palestinian journalist, are also marked by a series of numbers beginning with “81873.” This is the unique identifier code assigned by the U.S. government to Woodward, an aerospace manufacturer based in Colorado that supplies parts for bombs including the GBU-39. At least 45 people in Kuwaiti Al-Salam Camp 1, which was built in early January, were killed by the blast and subsequent fires, according to the Gazan health ministry. More than 240 were wounded.

The US Congress last month voted to give Israel another $26 billion in aid ($9 billion of which is reserved for shoring up the humanitarian disaster Israel caused in Gaza).

The CFR reported before that bill passed that the US has given Israel $300 billion in aid (not including the $1 trillion war in Iraq the US fought for Israel or the billions in aid to Israel’s neighbors to “normalize relations” with Israel).

“All of our missiles, the ammunition, the precision-guided bombs, all the airplanes and bombs, it’s all from the US,” retired IDF Maj. General Yitzhak Brick told the Jewish News Syndicate in November. “The minute they turn off the tap, you can’t keep fighting. You have no capability…Everyone understands that we can’t fight this war without the United States. Period.”