NEW:
🇺🇲 White House spokesman John Kirby:
"The United States in Iraq and Afghanistan also committed crimes similar to those that occurred in Rafah." pic.twitter.com/Bc9cvucOcG
— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) May 30, 2024
One thought on “White House spokesman John Kirby: “The United States in Iraq and Afghanistan also committed crimes similar to those that occurred in Rafah.””
He could do all the lyin’ damage-control he wants. Some damage is not controllable.
