Daniel Penny Trial: Homeless Man ‘Still Had Pulse After Chokehold That Prosecutors Say Killed Him’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Bombshell new bodycam footage shows police declaring that homeless schizophrenic Jordan Neely still had a pulse after being restrained by Marine veteran Daniel Penny last year on a subway in New York City.

From The Daily Mail, “Daniel Penny trial bombshell: Homeless man still had a pulse after chokehold that prosecutors say killed him”:

Two police officers confirmed that Neely still had a pulse when they arrived.

‘I got a pulse,’ one said. A second police officer confirmed that he too felt a pulse.

Neely was unconscious, lying on the subway car floor.

When asked how Neely ended up there, Penny replied: ‘I put him out.’

Despite initially detecting a pulse, they issued Narcan – the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses – to Neely – and started CPR at 2.38pm.

Paramedics from Northwell Health arrived on the train at 2.48pm – 15 minutes after the police.

At 3.13pm – almost 45 minutes after police first arrived – Neely was still on the train, by then surrounded by paramedics. The bodycam released by the court today ends then.

He was not pronounced dead until he arrived at Lenox Health Hospital in Greenwich Village later that afternoon.

Among witnesses on the first day of evidence was an NYPD Sergeant who testified that none of his team performed mouth-to-mouth on Neely because he was a ‘drug user’.

‘He seemed to be a drug user.. he was an apparent drug user. He was very dirty. I didn’t want them to get… hepatitis.

‘If he did wake up he would have been vomiting. I didn’t want my officers to do that.

‘He was filthy. He looked like a homeless individual. You have to protect your officer,

‘I wouldn’t want my officer to get sick if the person throws up,’ he said.