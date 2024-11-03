The 19 year old son of Israeli diplomat Eli Gil deliberately ran over a US Police Officer in Florida.
He then engaged in a high speed pursuit endangering civilians.
One thought on "The 19 year old son of Israeli diplomat Eli Gil deliberately ran over a US Police Officer in Florida. He then engaged in a high speed pursuit endangering civilians. ALL CHARGES WERE DROPPED"
So, he played the daddy card and it’s revealed he has “Consular Immunity.” Had to look that up:
Wiki bit:
“Consular immunity privileges are described in the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963. Consular immunity offers protections similar to diplomatic immunity, but these protections are not as extensive, given the functional differences between consular and diplomatic officers. For example, consular officers are not accorded absolute immunity from a host country’s criminal jurisdiction, they may be tried for certain local crimes upon action by a local court, and are immune from local jurisdiction only in cases directly relating to consular functions.”
Gee, I wonder who created something like this? Could it have been those who see themselves above the law/untouchable? Hmm…
So the boy is granted “immunity” and skates.
Immunity, noun:
>the ability of an organism to resist a particular infection or toxin
>exemption from something, especially an obligation or penalty
Origin: late Middle English: in the sense ‘exemption from a liability’, from the Latin immunitas, ‘exempt from charge or public service
How much more blatant can it get that they are allowed to get away with ANYTHING, even GENOCIDE?!!!!!!
