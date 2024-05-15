🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Bay Area Thieves have begun cutting Tesla cables at their charging stations for the copper inside of them. California is going mad. pic.twitter.com/fLfTzSxQf7
— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 14, 2024
