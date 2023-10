DEVELOPING: The Israel X account has removed their video and their statement that blamed Hamas for the bombing of the Gaza Christian hospital after users noticed that one of their videos. Was dated October 18, 2023. It won’t be the 18th in Israel until 6 minutes from now.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: The Israel X account has removed their video and their statement that blamed Hamas for the bombing of the Gaza Christian hospital after users noticed that one of their videos. Was dated October 18, 2023. It won’t be the 18th in Israel until 6 minutes from now. pic.twitter.com/5U1T87xck5 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 17, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet