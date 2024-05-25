Did you know that in the horror film ‘Rosemarys baby’, Rosemary is impregnated by a Satanic Cult Leader & gives birth to the anti-Christ. It’s probably just a coincidence that Kate Middleton wore an identical dress to Rosemary in the film, in order to present the birth of her second son.

Did you know that in the horror film ‘Rosemarys baby’, Rosemary is impregnated by a Satanic Cult Leader & gives birth to the anti-Christ.
It’s probably just a coincidence that Kate Middleton wore an identical dress to Rosemary in the film, in order to present the birth of her… pic.twitter.com/UfyfkpB6MI
I wonder if the nightmare will be over when I wake up tomorrow. Some say we’re in a simulation. What the hell are we simulating? Looks like war and suffering, like torture and slavery, like darkness and despair.
But what’s over there? My goodness. It’s The Bill of Rights, simulating freedom and respect. No, not simulating, but actually exerting freedom and respect, the essence of creation. Sometimes nightmares have saviors.
